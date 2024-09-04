WATCH LIVE

Marriages and friendships will be put to the test in new Hulu drama series

"Last Days of the Space Age" is a new eight-part series about the drama three families endure during a beauty pageant in 1979

ByRyder Maldonado OTRC logo
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 4:30PM
Three families endure serious drama in new Hulu series
Hulu debuts the trailer for "Last Days of the Space Age," a new drama series coming October 2, 2024.

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu debuts the first official trailer for "Last Days of the Space Age," a new eight-part drama about three ordinary families enduring life altering circumstances.

Set in 1979 Western Australia, a global beauty pageant contest creates a media frenzy while a power strike that threatens to plunge the region into darkness. History is at a turning point, and everything is about to change for a tight-knit coastal community.

Trailer footage shows off intense political riots, family drama and a diverse ensemble cast featuring Radha Mitchell, Jesse Spencer, Deborah Mailman, Linh-Dan Pham and much more.

"Last Days of the Space Age" premieres October 2 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC Station.

