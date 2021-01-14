Community & Events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Kingdom Day Special

COVID-19 isn't stopping us from celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.! Watch ABC7 on Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. for the Kingdom Day Special.

The theme of this year's special celebration is "Healing America." We will the sights and sounds of parades past, as well as important interviews with many local newsmakers, former grand marshals and celebrities sharing the impact Dr. King's dream has had on them.

Join in on the celebration on ABC7 on Monday.

Want to stream the Kingdom Day Special on your TV?



Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV. Just search for "ABC7 Los Angeles" and download our free app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsparademartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arson suspect in standoff with deputies after high-speed chase
Biden's COVID relief package to include $2,000 checks, aides say
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
Man seen carrying Confederate flag in US Capitol is arrested
Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher during riot
MAP: Most COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in LA County
Republican Georgia congresswoman to work to impeach Biden
Show More
This device may be helpful if you're healing from COVID at home
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
Here's what you can do if your stimulus debit card was lost or destroyed
Andrew Yang officially announces NYC mayoral run
Lady Gaga to sing anthem, J-Lo to perform at inauguration
More TOP STORIES News