Community & Events

Marty Roberts dies at 89, one half of Dresden's beloved music duo Marty and Elayne

Marty Roberts and his wife Elayne performed at the Dresden for more than 40 years.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Marty Roberts dies at 89, beloved L.A. musician

LOS FELIZ (KABC) -- Local musician Marty Roberts passed away at the age of 89 on Jan. 13. According to the L.A. Times, his cause of death was cancer.

"He was like a fixture. And I tell people, I don't know any band, group, musician that's had the same gig for 41 years at the same place," said the Dresden owner Jim Ferraro.

Marty and Elayne were the L.A. duo everyone went to the Dresden to see.

They performed for legends like Frank Sinatra and most famously appeared in the '90s film "Swingers."

"Marty was magic," said Dresden performer Zachariah Griffin

On Tuesday, Marty's daughter posted about his passing on Facebook:

"We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place."

Marty and Elayne haven't performed at the Dresden in almost two years. Ferraro said that he spoke with them often and knew that Marty had been struggling with his health for some time.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos felizlos angeles countylive musiccommunity journalistmusicin the community
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of fatally stabbing UCLA grad student arrested
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit San Bernardino on Friday
COVID-19: 59 new deaths in LA County, positivity rate at schools drops
Man charged in attack on OC vaccine-clinic workers
Starbucks no longer requiring US workers to be vaccinated
Cardi B offers to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx fire victims
Man sentenced to life in prison for violent crime spree in LA County
Show More
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Biden, 1 year in, says nation weary from COVID but in a better place
Family seeks justice for teen found dead along freeway in South LA
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
'Weird Al' biopic to star Daniel Radcliffe in title role
More TOP STORIES News