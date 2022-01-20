Marty Roberts dies at 89, one half of Dresden's beloved music duo Marty and Elayne

LOS FELIZ (KABC) -- Local musician Marty Roberts passed away at the age of 89 on Jan. 13. According to the L.A. Times, his cause of death was cancer."He was like a fixture. And I tell people, I don't know any band, group, musician that's had the same gig for 41 years at the same place," said the Dresden owner Jim Ferraro.Marty and Elayne were the L.A. duo everyone went to the Dresden to see.They performed for legends like Frank Sinatra and most famously appeared in the '90s film "Swingers.""Marty was magic," said Dresden performer Zachariah GriffinOn Tuesday, Marty's daughter posted about his passing on Facebook:"We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place."Marty and Elayne haven't performed at the Dresden in almost two years. Ferraro said that he spoke with them often and knew that Marty had been struggling with his health for some time.