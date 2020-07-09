Arts & Entertainment

'Marvel's Agents of Shield' stars have fun with time travel, explore the 80's as show heads to series finale

'Marvel's Agents of Shield' stars Henry Simmons and Jeff Ward have fun with time travel, and explore the eighties as the show heads to its series finale.
By
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD is counting down to its final shows. What began in 2013 will end next month. The stars have never stopped having fun in their part of the Marvel Universe. For one thing, it's a place where time travel is an option!

ABC7's George Pennacchio talked with stars Henry Simmons and Jeff Ward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentglendaletelevisionmarvel
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fullerton police investigate death of child possibly left in hot car
Man charged in carjacking that left 13-year-old girl dead
LA relief program to provide up to $2,000 for struggling renters
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
3 more California counties added to watch list, Newsom says
Officials suggest LA County schools have 'Plan B' for reopening
COVID-19: ER doctor says trend beginning for OC as hospitalizations spike
Show More
Andres Guardado case: Independent autopsy's findings released
Substitute teachers prepare for COVID-19 impact
Driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Highland girl
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
LAPD sees apparent spike in shootings, homicides
More TOP STORIES News