Marvel's 'Hit-Monkey' debuts season two trailer

Marvel's "Hit-Monkey" debuts new trailer ahead of season two's release on Hulu.

Marvel's Hit Monkey debuts new trailer ahead of season two's release on Hulu, July 15.

Marvel's Hit Monkey debuts new trailer ahead of season two's release on Hulu, July 15.

Marvel's Hit Monkey debuts new trailer ahead of season two's release on Hulu, July 15.

Marvel's Hit Monkey debuts new trailer ahead of season two's release on Hulu, July 15.

LOS ANGELES -- The revenge quest continues for Monkey and Bryce in Marvel's "Hit-Monkey" season two.

The Hulu original unveiled a new trailer featuring more fantastical duels, mystical assassinations, and the return of Jason Sudeikis as main character "Bryce" on the pursuit of redemption.

The series also features Olivia Munn as Akiko, George Takei as Shinji Yokohama, and Fred Tatasciore as the titular character, "Hit-Monkey."

According to the official synopsis for the new season, "In New York City, Monkey finds a path to escape his life of killing, while Bryce attempts to repair the damage to those he wronged in life. But what will it cost them to undo the past?"

Season two of "Hit-Monkey" premieres Monday, July 15 only on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.