Oxnard volunteer recognized for cleaning up the city, inspiring others

When the city of Oxnard cut their public works budget this fiscal year, they lost 14 employees responsible for cleaning and maintaining public spaces.But then, Marvin Boos came to the rescue."I live in this city, I want to be proud of it. I have family that lives here and comes to visit, I would hate for them to drive through a trashy neighborhood," Boos said.Boos is retired and spends his days trimming trees, cutting overgrown grasses and picking up garbage.His outstanding work as a volunteer was recently recognized by the Oxnard City Council.Brian Vanez, the assistant public works director for the city of Oxnard, says a Boos "sighting" around town isn't uncommon."You can find (him) in your park, in parkways. You can find him in the community picking up debris, trimming bushes, doing so many good things for the community. He has the biggest heart. He works hard," Vanez said.Oxnard resident Edward Daube said Boos goes above and beyond"Marv does things simply because it needs to be done and he gets intrinsic value out of doing it," Daube said. "He feels better helping people live a better life."Boos takes so much pride in the place he has called home his entire life that he's out working four to five days a week.He hopes his work inspires others to do the same."We don't expect everyone to serve on his level, but if we had everyone serving on his level, we would have the cleanest city in the country," Oxnard Mayor Tim Flynn said."If I can do it and motivate other people to do it, then I feel like I've done something," Boos said. "I have a reason to get up in the morning. Go to bed tired, go to bed sore, it's better than getting paid. It's self-satisfaction."