u.s. & world

Former Seattle teacher who married 6th grade lover has died

SEATTLE, Washington -- Mary Kay Letourneau, who made national headlines in 1997 when she became pregnant with the child of her then-13-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, has died of cancer, according to reports.

Her long-time friend and attorney, Anne Bremner, issued the following statement.

"Mary was one of a kind. She was a good friend to me for twenty years and was a client. She raised a beautiful and successful family and overcame great odds. She was fun, she was funny, she was brilliant, she was real. We will all miss her terribly. My heart goes out to all of her children and her family."

After the couple's affair was made public, Mary, a former teacher in Seattle, went to prison for nearly eight years and gave birth to two of Vili's daughters, one of which was born behind bars. Vili was just 15 years old when their second child was born.

The couple married in 2005, just 10 months after Mary was released from prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashingtonteachernationalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
COVID-19 update: LA County see alarming spike in cases, hospitalizations
These 2 Lysol products effectively kill COVID-19 on surfaces, EPA says
Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban
Study reveals that COVID-related racial discrimination persists
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tech CEO's racist rant at restaurant caught on camera
Mount R Fire caused by target shooting, investigators say
2 men arrested for looting stores in Santa Monica during protests
Asian family speaks out after being told 'you can't be in this country'
LA County votes to create plan to close Men's Central Jail
COVID-19 expected to increase LA homeless population
These 2 Lysol products effectively kill COVID-19 on surfaces, EPA says
Show More
MASK TEST: Here are the best, worst face coverings
Man catches toddler flung from balcony during apartment fire
Viral chart shows COVID-19 risks, but is it accurate?
Severe shortage of ICU beds reported in Ventura County
Former LA city councilman pleads guilty in corruption probe
More TOP STORIES News