Disney World

Meeting of the Marys: Mini Poppinses run into their idol at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Sisters Demi and Tory had a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time meeting their idol, Mary Poppins, while dressed as her on a family trip to Disney World on December 23.

Mary Poppins and Bert met the mini Poppinses in front of a castle in Disney's Magic Kingdom in the Orlando, Florida, theme park and took the girls on a jaunt around the grounds.

RELATED: Boy gives hugs, kisses to Disney princesses at Magic Kingdom

The girls' mother, Caroline Ross, said this special moment took place on the last day of the family's week-long trip.



On Facebook, Ross responded to users who seemed to think she had the "mad seamstress skills" to create the little costumes. "Yeah, ShopDisney is the one with those mad skills, I just have awesome credit card purchasing power!" Ross wrote.

RELATED: WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridadisneyu.s. & worlddisney world
DISNEY WORLD
Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney World island
Guidelines released for reopening of Disney World
How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
Disney waives monthly payments for parks' annual passholders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News