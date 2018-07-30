Maryland police officer cleared in shooting of unarmed man in parking lot scuffle

BILL HUTCHINSON
A Maryland police officer was justified when he fatally shot an unarmed man who attacked him in a parking lot, prosecutors who reviewed the case said on Monday.

Officer Anand Badgujar of the Montgomery County Police Department was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting in Silver Spring of Robert Lawrence White, according to Dario J. Broccolino, Howard County state's attorney.

"We have, unanimously, concluded that [the officer's] actions were justified under the circumstances," Broccolino wrote in a letter released Monday and obtained by The Washington Post.

The shooting occurred on June 11 when Badgujar encountered White in a parking lot. White allegedly became combative and assaulted the officer, who was trying to question him, officials said.

Badgujar managed to get away from White and called for backup but the suspect allegedly attacked the officer again, knocking him to the ground, officials said.

"White knocked him down as the officer discharged his weapon," according to a statement Montgomery County police released on June 12. "White fell, got up, stood over the officer who was still on the ground, and continued to assault the officer, at which time the officer fired additional rounds."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Brush fire damages apartments in Newhall
Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium
Volkswagen enthusiasts stop in Ventura during road trip
VIDEO: Man sets fire at NY gas station
Victim of alleged abuse by IE youth pastor speaks out
CA's Prop 6 to repeal state's gas tax draws strong opinions
'Christopher Robin' reunites Winnie the Pooh with old friends
California suing Trump administration over 3D guns
Show More
Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Tesla surfboards quickly sell out for thousands online
Recovery steps after workout key to preventing injuries, experts say
More News