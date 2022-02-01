Maserati returns to the supercar arena with the sleek MC20 model vehicle

"The MC20 represents the new era at Maserati," said Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas.
The MC20 is svelte, and sleek, and packs a powerhouse of an engine. It's a relatively small twin-turbo V6 making rather huge power for its 3.0-liter size, to the tune of 621 horsepower.
Sure this thing goes like you wouldn't believe on the street. It'll do zero to 60 in under 2.9 seconds, and has a claimed top speed of 200+ mph. But there are traffic laws, so the folks at Maserati know that the best place to show this off is on a closed race track. ABC7's Dave Kunz accepted their invitation to drive it on the large track at Willow Springs International Raceway near Rosamond.
With pro racing driver Jon Morley helping guide the way from the passenger seat, the MC20 was extremely fast, balanced, and composed. And on or off the track it's surprisingly comfortable inside, as a bit of luxury is always welcome in a car that starts at $216,000.
In reality, Maserati won't sell very many of these. In fact, the first year's production is already completely sold out, so they'll start taking orders for the 2023 model later this year. But sometimes a car like this has a bigger mission.
"It is our technological platform for what we'll see in future Maseratis, as well as the halo for the brand," noted Bill Peffer of Maserati.
Yes, the MC20 may draw shoppers into Maserati showrooms, where they might check out one of the company's more mainstream vehicles, like the Levante SUV, and the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans. Maserati's upped the game on those as well. Italian luxury in several sizes and flavors, with that unmistakable Italian sizzle and sound.
But what about the future, with so many exotic car brands promising electrification? Maserati's on a path there too
"We've made dual investments in Maserati, with our own internal combustion six-cylinder technology Nettuno engine. And we've also committed to electric variables of our range by 2025," said Peffer.
In the meantime, if you tend to notice interesting cars, keep an eye out for Maseratis, especially the new MC20. As the fictional character Ferris Bueller once said, "If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up."