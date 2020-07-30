Coronavirus California

Pandemic: LA councilman wants city to cite people who refuse wear masks in public

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz on Wednesday introduced a motion that would authorize the city to issue fines to people who don't comply with Mayor Eric Garcetti's order to wear masks in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Koretz' motion, the first violation would result in a $100 penalty, followed by a $250 citation for the second violation and $500 for the third and subsequent violations.

"I've been a strong proponent of residents wearing masks to protect themselves and others from contracting the disease since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,'' Koretz said. I'm glad that the mayor has added the requirement to his Safer L.A. order, but it is past time to actually enforce mask-wearing if people will not protect themselves, their families and their neighbors, especially the most vulnerable.''

Koretz said California's COVID-19 cases will continue to rise if more aggressive action is not taken to enforce the preventive measures. Various levels of government have instituted mask requirements'' throughout Los Angeles County, but none have been strictly enforced in the city, Koretz said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health noted that young people accounted for roughly 57% of new COVID-19 cases as of July 21, and many of these cases could have been avoided if mask requirements were taken more seriously, Koretz said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Why does coronavirus testing take so long?
School supply stores ready to help meet needs of families
10% positivity rate reported in LA County after 1.6 million tested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4.2 quake hits near Pacoima area, USGS says
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Garcetti expects COVID-19 fight to last through mid-2021
Stepfather arrested after boy dies in apparent drug overdose
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Show More
Trump floats November election delay, but it won't happen
LA considering proposal to provide 2 weeks of COVID-19 pay
3-year-old drowning in pool rescued by officers
Officer laid on hot asphalt next to dying woman hit by truck
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
More TOP STORIES News