ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The FBI released surveillance photos of an armed robber wearing a Hollywood-style mask while hitting two banks in Orange County.
The suspect held up banks in Corona Del Mar and Costa Mesa in the past two days.
The FBI's Bank Robbery Apprehension Team, along with Newport Beach police, are working to track the man down.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact police.
Masked robber sought by FBI after holding up 2 Orange County banks
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News