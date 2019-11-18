Suspects arrested after robbing Ventura County convenience store clad in Halloween masks

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspected gang members were arrested after robbing a Ventura County convenience store while wearing Halloween masks, including one dressed as the Joker.

Earlier this month, two suspects wearing masks entered the store on the 2400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the beach community of Silver Strand, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. They then threatened the store clerk with a baseball bat and demanded money, alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets, authorities said.

An off-duty Ventura County probation officer who was in the area recorded them fleeing from the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Search warrants were served at both suspect's homes, and a third 17-year-old suspect was arrested at one of the homes for an out-of-county felony robbery warrant. Evidence of the robbery was found at one of the homes, according to authorities, and it was determined that the third suspect was also involved.

All three suspects were later identified as members of an Oxnard criminal street gang.
