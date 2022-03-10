ukraine

Amid Russian attacks, Ukraine's Mariupol city uses mass grave

More than 70 bodies have been interred in the common grave since it was opened Tuesday.
By Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Mass grave dug; evacuations in Ukraine

MARIUPOL, Ukraine -- With bodies piling up in Russia's nine-day siege of Mariupol, the port city of 430,000 in southeastern Ukraine, local authorities are hurrying to bury the dead in a mass grave.

City workers made quick signs of the cross gestures as they pushed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags into a deep trench some 25 meters (80 feet) long on the outskirts of the city.

More than 70 bodies have been interred in the common grave since it was opened Tuesday.

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates
EMBED More News Videos

Russia-Ukraine Crisis (1 of 37)

ABC's Faith Abubey reports on the latest in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



About half of those buried were killed in the intense shelling of the city, estimated an AP journalist who visited the burial ground. Others died at home from natural causes, but authorities were unable to arrange for the collection of the bodies or their burial.

Mariupol has suffered at least 8 major airstrikes in the past 48 hours, with a children's hospital and the central fire department among those hit.

City residents are staying in shelters as much as possible as temperatures dip to minus 9 degrees Celsius (15 degrees Fahrenheit).

MORE | 'They shoot at civilians with machine guns': Ukraine refugees recount abuses by Russian forces
EMBED More News Videos

According to the latest figures from the U.N., more than 2 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warrussiaukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees saw abuses
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Preemie twin babies born in Ukraine safe after dramatic rescue mission
SoCal tactical combat medics on medical mission in Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
2 arrested in SoCal after body in concrete found in tub in Hawaii home
Man killed at Costco gas station in Tustin after argument
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Suspect photos released in hit-and-run that killed dad, daughter
Video shows suspects attacking Lamborghini driver during DTLA robbery
$50K reward offered in deadly South LA hit-and-run that killed father
Show More
DNA from bite mark leads to arrest in 1994 murder of IE woman
Sierra Madre hit by rash of catalytic converter thefts
Report: Pilot fought to save helicopter before deadly OC crash
LIVE: Jussie Smollett update: Actor's sentencing scheduled today
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
More TOP STORIES News