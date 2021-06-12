mass shooting

Mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street: 14 hurt, suspects at large

Suspect on the run after Austin mass shooting

AUSTIN, Texas -- Someone opened fire in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, wounding 14 people, including two critically, before getting away, authorities said.

Investigators were looking for the suspects involved on Saturday and were working to find out what led to the violence.

Authorities were searching for two suspects, though Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon declined to give details.

"This does appear to be an isolated incident between the two parties," Chacon said.

Most, if not all of the victims were believed to be innocent bystanders, but investigators continued to review surveillance video of the area.

It was a massive scene on Austin's 6th Street early Saturday with multiple people wounded. Listen as officers and medics work to find and help the victims.



The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants. At the time, the street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic, Chacon said.

ABC13's TJ Parker arrived on Austin's 6th Street hours after at least 13 people were injured in a mass shooting overnight.



"Our officers responded very quickly," the interim chief said. "They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals."

Some officers drove patients to the hospital because of how chaotic it was at the shooting scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to the wounded, Chacon said.
