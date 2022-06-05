teen killed

9 shot, girl, 14, killed in Phoenix strip mall shooting

Mayor said, 'time has run out; change must happen now,' after shooting at Phoenix strip mall
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 14, killed, 8 more injured in shooting in Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX -- A 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded early Saturday in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown Phoenix, police said.

Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people were taken to hospitals after the 1 a.m. shooting sent people running near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road. The 14-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital, two women have life-threatening injuries, and six have injuries that are not life-threatening.

In an interview posted by ABC 15 Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made while authorities pieced together witness accounts.

Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed "some sort of party."

RELATED: 3 dead, 11 injured after shooting at popular night spot in Philadelphia

"Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as everyone fled the area," he said.

Williams said the wounded range in age from about 17 to 24.

The shooting happened about an hour after police reported that a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away. It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying: "Seems we can't go a day without another mass shooting."

"Time has run out," she said. "Change must happen now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonadeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshootingteen shotteen killedchild killedu.s. & worldchild shot
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
LASD asks for help solving homicide case of teen girl shot in Lynwood
LA City Council to consider ordering analysis related to teen killing
$45,000 reward offered in case of teen killed in Inglewood shooting
16-year-old killed in triple shooting at Corona apartment building
TOP STORIES
Camarillo man arrested for allegedly killing mother, dismembering body
Fast-moving brush fire burning in Indio
Suspected drunk driver loses control, crashes in 10 vehicles in Orange
3 dead, 11 injured after gunfire erupts in Philadelphia
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified as 35-year-old man
$1 billion has been lost in cryptocurrency scams since 2021, FTC warns
Show More
Mariah Carey sued over hit track 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Suspect ID'd after judge in Wisconsin killed
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
$460 million awarded to ex-workers who sued SoCal Edison
More TOP STORIES News