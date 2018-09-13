Massachusetts explosions: 4 injured in fires blamed on gas issue

EMBED </>More Videos

A police chief in Lawrence, Massachusetts says there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts --
At least four people are being treated for injuries after a series of fires north of Boston that authorities blame on a natural gas issue.

Lawrence General Hospital says it has treated four victims with fire-related injuries but did not immediately release their conditions or the severity of the injuries.

State Police say at least 39 fires erupted Thursday afternoon in the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

Residents in those areas with homes that are serviced by Columbia gas have been urged to evacuate.

State Police say Columbia Gas crews are working to depressurize gas lines in the area. A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately return calls.

The three communities house more than 146,000 residents and are located about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Boston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionhouse fireu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
Santa Ana police raid cyber cafe suspected of gang connections
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
BODYCAM VIDEO: Shots fired near LAPD officers in South LA
VIDEO: Suspect shoots at 7-Eleven clerk with pellet gun
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Irvine crash
Michelle Obama to bring 'Becoming' book tour to Inglewood Forum
Man connected to La Quinta homicide shoots self after IE chase
Show More
Clippers voice Ralph Lawler hanging up mic at end of season
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
LA Co. sheriff announces max jail time if convicted of gun violence
Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season
Paramount man sentenced to 35 years for trafficking drugs via Amtrak
More News