Massachusetts explosions damage so many homes 'you can't even see the sky'

EMBED </>More Videos

A police chief in Lawrence, Massachusetts says there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts --
Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon says there are 20 to 25 homes on fire in Lawrence. Solomon, who's in Lawrence, says there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

The Eagle-Tribune newspaper in North Andover reports at least one home has been destroyed and several others have caught fire amid a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers are responding to the area to help secure areas after "multiple suspected gas explosions."

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune that he's "never seen anything like this."

The newspaper reported that some neighborhoods were being evacuated.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionhouse fireu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Irvine crash
Man connected to La Quinta homicide shoots self after IE chase
Clippers voice Ralph Lawler hanging up mic at end of season
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
LA Co. sheriff announces max jail time if convicted of gun violence
Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season
Show More
Paramount man sentenced to 35 years for trafficking drugs via Amtrak
Woman killed by hit-run driver in NoHo
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Arcadia
More News