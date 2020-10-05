Massive 3-alarm fire rips through East LA strip mall

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flames engulfed several businesses after a massive 3-alarm blaze ripped through a strip mall in East Los Angeles Sunday evening.Crews with the L.A. County Fire Department were first called to the scene in the 4700 block of East Whittier Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.By that time, roughly half a dozen stores at the strip mall were fully engulfed in flames.Eighteen engines were brought to the scene and crews were forced into defensive mode as they battled the 3-alarm fire.No injuries have been reported so far and crews reported progress being made on the blaze.The extent of damage was not immediately available.The cause of the fire was not known.