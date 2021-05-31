Massive American flag, several smaller flags stolen from veterans cemetery in Westwood

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A huge American flag and several smaller flags were stolen from a veterans cemetery in Westwood over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

Les' Melnyk, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs' National Cemetery Administration, said the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

The cemetery's gates were closed at the time, Melnyk said.

Veterans Affairs police are investigating the theft of the flag, which measures 25 feet by 30 feet, Melnyk said.

The crime "cannot detract in the slightest way from the honor and respect we pay on this Memorial Day to those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," Melnyk said.

Rebekah Adams, a volunteer at the Los Angeles National Cemetery Support Foundation, said it would be difficult to remove the flag that is usually handled by three people.

"It's so sad and shocking something like this would happen on Memorial Day," Adams said.

The cemetery dates to the late 19th century and is operated by the Veterans Administration.
