Massive 2-alarm blaze rips through commercial building in City of Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive blaze ripped through a commercial building in the City of Industry, prompting a large response from firefighters Friday night.

AIR7 HD was over the 2-alarm blaze at the single-story commercial building at 1250 Bixby Drive around 9 p.m.

Firefighters attacked the blaze as the roof of the building was completely gone.

It was not immediately known what caused the flames or if any injuries have been reported.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
