Santa Ana fire: Massive blaze rips through commercial building

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Wednesday morning extinguished a dramatic blaze that gutted a large commercial building in Santa Ana.

The blaze broke out shortly after 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Carnegie Avenue.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene, where massive flame shot up through the roof of the structure.

The fire was contained to the warehouse, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
