Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through Tustin apartment complex

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive blaze at a two-story apartment complex sent plumes of smoke into the sky and caused a roof collapse as more than 100 firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames early Wednesday morning.

The Orange County Fire Authority and Tustin police responded to the intersection of Williams Street and McFadden Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. as crews encountered heavy fire coming from both floors.

Firefighters went into defensive mode as the roof collapsed approximately 45 minutes after the fire erupted. At about 5 a.m., firefighters appeared to make progress on the 5-alarm blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately known what sparked the blaze.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
