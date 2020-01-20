Massive fire engulfs Seal Beach apartment complex, leaves 2 injured

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were injured in a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Seal Beach, officials said.

Flames were seen shooting from the building on Montecito Road just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority, Huntington Beach and Long Beach responded to the scene.

The blaze was extinguished by about 1:30 a.m., according to the OCFA.

Five of the 16 units in the complex were damaged. One unit where the fire started and one below sustained significant damage while three other units sustained minor damage.

All of the units were uninhabitable because the power was out, and more than 20 adults and at least 13 children were displaced, OCFA said.

Two people suffered minor burns when they tried to put out the fire, fire officials said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

At least one of the units had some type of hoarding situation, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related topics:
seal beachorange countyfireapartment fire
