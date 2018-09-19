Massive fire erupts at Boyle Heights commercial building

A massive blaze erupted at a commercial building in the Boyle Heights area on Wednesday, sending up a huge plume of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.The blaze was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of E. Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Authorities said 103 LAFD personnel were assigned to battle the blaze. One LAFD firefighter was being evaluated for unspecified injuries, officials said.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.