Massive fire erupts at Boyle Heights commercial building

EMBED </>More Videos

A massive blaze erupted at a commercial building in the Boyle Heights area on Wednesday, sending up a huge plume of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A massive blaze erupted at a commercial building in the Boyle Heights area on Wednesday, sending up a huge plume of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.

The blaze was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of E. Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities said 103 LAFD personnel were assigned to battle the blaze. One LAFD firefighter was being evaluated for unspecified injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebuilding firefirefightersfirefighter injuredBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
$100K reward announced in search for OC murder fugitive
Woman arrested for slashing tires on 96 vehicles in South LA
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
Suspect killed, 3 injured in shooting at Wisconsin software company
Yasiel Puig's Encino home burglarized again
People in polluted areas have greater risk of dementia
Woman accused of embezzling more than $88K from nonprofits
Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area
Show More
OC firefighters rescue people, animals in flooded North Carolina towns
OC pair accused of rape, may have preyed on up to 1,000 women
Leticia Juarez shares memories of cherished hometown San Bernardino
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Deputy saves dog leashed to truck as it drives off
More News