Stockton lumber yard fire: Massive, stubborn blaze erupts at Northern California facility

STOCKTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive, stubborn fire was burning Tuesday morning at a lumber yard in Stockton.

The inferno, whose flames and smoke were visible for miles, broke out at a facility on West Scott Avenue near Interstate 5. No injuries were immediately reported.

The flames were partially fueled by burning pallets.

Several nearby streets were shut down as firefighters worked to get control of the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

KGO contributed to this report.
