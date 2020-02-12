Massive fire erupts at Tustin apartment building

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire that erupted at an apartment building in Tustin early Wednesday morning.The Orange County Fire Authority and Tustin police responded to the intersection of Williams Street and McFadden Avenue and were attempting to extinguish the flames as early as 3:30 a.m.Crews encountered massive flames and smoke from the three-alarm fire.It was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the fire or how it started.