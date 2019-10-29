Massive fire in Commerce reportedly sparked by pile of railroad tires

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire in Commerce Tuesday morning, believed to be a sparked by a pile of tires burning near a railroad.The blaze broke out around 3:23 a.m. on Ferguson Drive, with the flames lighting up the sky.No structures were threatened, according to Los Angeles County Fire.Metrolink said in a tweet around 5:20 a.m. that the SB Line 303 to Los Angeles was holding at Baldwin Park due to fire department activity near the railroad tracks.No injuries have been reported.An investigation into the fire is ongoing.