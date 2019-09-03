Firefighters respond when building in Riverside goes up in flames

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire ripped through a building in Riverside as firefighters attempted to contain the blaze early Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene showed a building near gas pumps engulfed in flames as crews started an aggressive attack after the fire erupted at approximately 2:04 a.m. on the 3000 block of E. La Cadena Street.

Part of the building, a tire storage facility, collapsed.

According to Riverside Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Jay, it took about two hours to control the flames and tires inside the facility exploded.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not known and an investigation was underway.
