Massive fire rips through commercial building in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive blaze erupted at a commercial building in Chatsworth, prompting a large response from firefighters Wednesday night.

AIR7 HD was over the scene at about 10:15 p.m. as the building, located near the 20500 block of Sunburst Street, was engulfed in flames.

A large plume of smoke was visible from miles out and firefighters went into defensive mode to try and contain the flames.

The building's roofs collapsed as the flames appeared to have completely destroyed the building.

The building appeared to house a number of box trucks and explosions were heard inside the building.

By 11 p.m., most of the flames looked to be out, and firefighters continued getting the upper hand on the blaze.

It was not known how the fire began.
