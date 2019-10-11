Saddleridge Fire: Massive flames lap up against Porter Ranch homes

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Massive flames were seen lapping up against fenced homes in Porter Ranch Friday morning, as daylight revealed the extent of damage done by the unrelenting Saddleridge Fire.
The flames were seen along Stone Gate Way and Eagle Ridge Way, where firefighters were on hand for structure protection. Firefighters had a water canon set up along Winged Foot Way.
Another area of concern was along Porter Ranch Road, where there is some new home construction projects. There were construction materials seen on the west side of Porter Ranch Road, which could cause a hazard in the fire.
