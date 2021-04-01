Massive pallet fire threatens Compton neighborhood, nearby structures damaged

**Road Closures** Long Beach Blvd-Rosecrans Ave, Alameda St-Rosecrans Ave, Rosecrans Ave-Willowbrook Ave, Alameda St-Compton Blvd, Willowbrook Ave- Elm St, Willowbrook Ave- Spruce St.

Please find alternate routes and stay away from the area till further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) April 1, 2021

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire in Compton engulfed a pallet yard as flames extended to nearby homes, prompting authorities to evacuate the surrounding area Wednesday evening.The blaze erupted near Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street shortly before 5 p.m. and sent plumes of smoke billowing over the area.Nearby structures and trees were seen on fire as firefighters went into a defensive position to tackle the blaze and prevent flames from spreading.The L.A. County Sheriff's Department announced several road closures in the area, and asked the public to avoid the area.It's unclear how many residents were forced to evacuate or how many buildings were under threat.Crews from the Compton Fire Department and L.A. County Fire Department responded to the 4-alarm blaze.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.