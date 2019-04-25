Anaheim: Crews working to repair ruptured water main amid massive sinkhole

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews in Anaheim on Thursday morning continued working to repair a large water main whose rupture resulted in a massive sinkhole on a residential street.

The deep sinkhole, measuring about 20 feet long by 15 feet wide, was reported at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday at North Sabina and East North Streets, according to Capt. Brent Faulkenar of Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

A deluge quickly flooded the intersection, prompting utility workers to shut down water service in the immediate area. No nearby residents or business owners reported any flood damage, Faulkenar said.

Although repair crews were making steady progress, no estimate was available of when water service would be fully restored or when the intersection reopened to traffic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyanaheimsinkholefloodingwater main breakfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News