Anaheim: Crews working to repair ruptured water main amid massive sinkhole

Crews in Anaheim are scrambling to repair a massive sinkhole at the intersection of Sabina and North. A water main break is being blamed for the damage. Details @ABC7 #Anaheim pic.twitter.com/ps9siSWpyb — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) April 25, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews in Anaheim on Thursday morning continued working to repair a large water main whose rupture resulted in a massive sinkhole on a residential street.The deep sinkhole, measuring about 20 feet long by 15 feet wide, was reported at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday at North Sabina and East North Streets, according to Capt. Brent Faulkenar of Anaheim Fire and Rescue.A deluge quickly flooded the intersection, prompting utility workers to shut down water service in the immediate area. No nearby residents or business owners reported any flood damage, Faulkenar said.Although repair crews were making steady progress, no estimate was available of when water service would be fully restored or when the intersection reopened to traffic.