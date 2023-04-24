Black women face disproportionately higher rate of maternal mortality; social determinants cited

The U.S. has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality among high-income countries, with deaths being disproportionately higher among Black women.

While maternal mortality rates have risen over all ethnic groups, deaths are highest among Black mothers. Researchers point to lack of healthcare access as well as institutional racism.

ABC7 spoke to one local mom who has previously survived child loss. In an interview, she talked about the steps she took to have a recent successful pregnancy.

Jessyka Ramirez-Holden, 34, said she knew the odds of surviving another pregnancy were stacked against her because she suffered from pre-eclampsia, Type 1 diabetes and a previous pregnancy loss.

"I had a premature rupture of my amniotic sac," Ramirez-Holden said. She also knew that the number of Black women dying in childbirth was rising.

Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. LaTanya Hines is with Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw. Hines said the most recent CDC data reveals maternal mortality spiked 40% overall between 2020 and 2021. That's the highest rate since the 1960s, and Black women were 2.5 times more likely to die than white women.

"The African-American patients had the highest number of severe mortality and morbidity," Hines said.

"It has everything to do with what we call social determinants of health," she said. "That is from where you live, to who you marry, to where you work, to the care you can get."

Women of color are also disproportionately at higher risk for complications associated with hypertension, diabetes and obesity, Hine said.

For these reasons, Hines said, a higher level of surveillance is necessary.

Knowing all this, Ramirez-Holden intentionally looked for a doctor who would keep a close eye on her pregnancy. She also wanted a physician who understood her challenges, and one she could trust.

"That's why I chose Dr. Hines. I did a lot of research when I chose my my doctor," Ramirez-Holden said.

"We are a team," Hines said. " And so that trust needs to be built".

Managing her high blood pressure and blood sugar kept Ramirez-Holden's doctors on their toes. And when her son Eze was born three weeks ago, all of her fears melted away.

"I got really emotional on the ride home from the hospital," she said. "I actually got to take my baby home."