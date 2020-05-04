accuweather

Eta aquarid meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May

What better way to celebrate May the Fourth than by catching a glimpse of a meteor shower? This year, the eta aquarid meteor shower peaks on the evening of May 4 into the pre-dawn hours of May 5.

The shower favors the Southern Hemisphere, where viewers can catch up to 40 meteors per hour. In the Northern Hemisphere, you can expect to see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight local time, according to AccuWeather. A nearly full moon will contest the shower, so be sure to keep the moon out of your sight.

Rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, one of the most famous celestial objects in the night sky, make up the meteor shower. The comet returns to the inner solar system in the year 2061.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
Socially distanced drive-in theater a sign of normalcy during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom press conference
Upcoming LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
Hundreds protest stay-at-home orders in Rancho Cucamonga
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
IE blood bank collecting plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients
Sales soaring for light beers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Temecula teen saved by 'Idol' judges to stay in competition
OC conducts beach sweeps after Newsom orders countywide closures
Video of arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
COVID-19: LA County officials report 21 additional deaths and 781 new cases
Airlines start requiring passengers to wear face masks on flights
More TOP STORIES News