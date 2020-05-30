George Floyd

Mayor Eric Garcetti announces curfew for Los Angeles after violent protests over George Floyd death

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti extended a curfew to all of Los Angeles after more than 500 people were arrested and five police officers were hurt overnight Friday amid violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

The curfew requires everyone within the city of Los Angeles to stay indoors starting at 8 p.m. Saturday until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The mayor earlier announced a curfew for the downtown area between the 110 Freeway on the west, Alameda on the east, and the 10 Freeway on the south, and 101 Freeway on the north, the mayor said on Twitter.




Following the mayor's announcement, the cities of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills also enacted a curfew for 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. due to the protests.

The Los Angeles Police Department has mobilized its entire department due to the ongoing protests in Downtown Los Angeles and the Fairfax District.

Mayor Garcetti also announced all coronavirus testing centers are closed in Los Angeles due to safety concerns amid Saturday's protests.

Los Angeles was one of several cities across the U.S. where demonstrators again took to the streets to express outrage over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at least 500 people were taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful assembly, six for looting and four for miscellaneous crimes.
Hundreds were arrested overnight amid violent protests in downtown Los Angeles, police said.


Mayor Garcetti's announcement came as thousands of protesters marched through the streets of the Fairfax District Saturday afternoon, expressing outrage over the death of Floyd, and prompting a massive response from LAPD.

The demonstration originated as an organized event at Pan Pacific Park, which attracted a large crowd that eventually spilled out onto nearby streets. The marchers made their way west on Third Street before gathering at the Fairfax Avenue intersection.

At least two patrol vehicles were set on fire during Saturday's protest and multiple vehicles, and area businesses were vandalized.
Fairfax protest: Thousands of demonstrators march through LA, shutting down streets over George Floyd death
Thousands of protesters on marched through the streets of the Fairfax district, expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

