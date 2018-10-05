Maywood shooting leaves 1 dead; suspect sought

Authorities are searching for a suspect responsible for the shooting death of a 54-year-old man in Maywood Friday morning.The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of Everett Avenue.Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials say the victim was with an acquaintance walking toward a store when the suspect approached them on a bicycle.A conversation between the victim and suspect escalated to an argument, which led the suspect to shoot the victim multiple times with a handgun, authorities said. The suspect took off on the bicycle heading north on Everett Avenue.The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The acquaintance was not injured.A motive behind the shooting is not known, and the weapon used has not been recovered.Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.