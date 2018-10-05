Maywood shooting leaves 1 dead; suspect sought

By ABC7.com staff
MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a suspect responsible for the shooting death of a 54-year-old man in Maywood Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of Everett Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials say the victim was with an acquaintance walking toward a store when the suspect approached them on a bicycle.

A conversation between the victim and suspect escalated to an argument, which led the suspect to shoot the victim multiple times with a handgun, authorities said. The suspect took off on the bicycle heading north on Everett Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The acquaintance was not injured.

A motive behind the shooting is not known, and the weapon used has not been recovered.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootinginvestigationMaywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Andrew Urdiales sentenced to death in murders of 5 women
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
Perris torture case: Judge denies request by Turpin children's mom
CVS pharmacies offering free health screenings in some LA-area locations
2 charged after man found stabbed to death at Rose Bowl parking lot
Job alert: JCPenney hiring 1,000 seasonal employees in LA area
Adorable pandas celebrate birthday with bamboo cake
Show More
Worker falls at Disneyland's 'Small World' ride, dangles 20 ft. off ground
'The Samuel Project' tells story of Holocaust survivor and his grandson
OC Auto Show displaying the latest SUV, car designs
From vegan to vintage: Check out the 4 newest businesses to debut in West Hollywood
Menifee student dies after on-campus medical emergency
More News