MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --A former Maywood High School music teacher is also set to be arraigned today, after he got into a fight with a 14-year-old student.
Marston Riley pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of corporal injury to a child.
The incident captured on video by another student inside Maywood Academy High School last November.
Witnesses said the 14-year-old provoked the teacher by using a racial epithet.
Anna Corona was seated in class close enough to the fight to almost catch a stray blow. She, like many students, said things got out of hand after Riley kicked the student out of class for not having his music uniform. She claims the student left and came back making racial remarks and ready for a fight.
"He kept provoking Riley and started throwing his basketball at him," she said. "He was, like, calling him the "N" word."
Civil-rights advocates are showing their support for Riley, calling for the dismissal of the misdemeanor charge so Riley can return to teaching.
Meantime, a GoFundMe account set up in support of Riley has raised more than $189,000 as of Friday.