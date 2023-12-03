For the first time in 25 years, McNugget Buddies are back at McDonald's

It's true! The McNugget Buddies are back for the first time in more than 20 years, and you'll be able to get one when you order the new adult Happy Meal.

The company is sparking nostalgic joy by releasing an all-new adult Happy Meal with help from artist DJ Kerwin Frost.

The Kerwin Frost Box includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible.

The six different toys, inspired by Frost's childhood in Harlem, also come with mix-and-match outfits.

"With last year's Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer in a press release. "Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we're excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald's memories to life through reimagined McDonald's characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way."

You can start ordering the adult Happy Meal on Monday, Dec. 11.