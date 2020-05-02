Society

Hundreds of seniors in Los Angeles fed thanks to formerly laid-off cooks

Dozens of cooks at USC were back on the job on Friday preparing meals for seniors.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of Los Angeles senior citizens are now being fed, thanks to some formerly laid-off cooks.

The food is being delivered to home-bound senior citizens via taxi.

The "Serving Our Community" program is expected to initially provide 5,700 meals to nearly 600 seniors with production ramping up next week.
