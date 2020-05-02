LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of Los Angeles senior citizens are now being fed, thanks to some formerly laid-off cooks.
Dozens of cooks at USC were back on the job on Friday preparing meals for seniors.
The food is being delivered to home-bound senior citizens via taxi.
The "Serving Our Community" program is expected to initially provide 5,700 meals to nearly 600 seniors with production ramping up next week.
Hundreds of seniors in Los Angeles fed thanks to formerly laid-off cooks
Dozens of cooks at USC were back on the job on Friday preparing meals for seniors.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News