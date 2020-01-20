Health & Fitness

Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX, Brentwood CVS Pharmacy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Public health officials are warning the public about another case of measles involving a person who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and visited a CVS Pharmacy in Brentwood.

The visitor passed through LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal while infectious and visited another location that could expose others, according to a news release from county's health department.

Health officials warn of a possible exposure for people who were at LAX's international terminal and baggage claim from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.

MORE: How can you tell if you're protected against the measles?

The person also visited a CVS Pharmacy at 11941 San Vincente Blvd. in Brentwood between the hours of 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. The person visited the same CVS Pharmacy between the hours of 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Anyone who was in that area at that time may be at risk of developing measles, with symptoms appearing up to 21 days after the exposure.

Health officials are reminding the public to check their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, such as a fever or unexplained rash, individuals should stay home and contact a health care provider immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countymeasles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News