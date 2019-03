EMBED >More News Videos A reward is being offered to find the person responsible for leaving a severely abused dog in a trash bin in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A maltese mix found badly beaten inside a Long Beach dumpster back in December had a meet-and-greet Saturday with her fans.The event took place at the Pet Food Express on Long Beach Boulevard.Chloe was found tied up in a trash bag with a broken leg and multiple skull and rib fractures.After undergoing surgery and being in the care of veterinarians, she's now doing very well and is available for adoption.To apply to adopt Chloe, click here.