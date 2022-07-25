No tickets match all 6 Mega Millions numbers; jackpot grows to $810M, nation's 4th-largest prize

NEW YORK -- Lottery officials on Monday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $810 million, giving players a shot at what would be one of the nation's largest jackpots.

The winning numbers for Friday 7/22/22 were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64, -- 16

The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 28 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

The highlighted pre-tax $810 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which, for Tuesday's drawing, would be $470.1 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

They may not have won the grand prize, but tickets for Friday's drawing worth $3 million were sold in three states, including New York and New Jersey.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.