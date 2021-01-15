Mega Millions jackpot at $750M for winning numbers drawing tonight

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $750 million for Friday night's drawing.The jackpot is the second-highest in Mega Millions history and the fifth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Last Tuesday's winning numbers were: 12-14-26-28-33 Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2The current Powerball jackpot is not far behind, with $640 million up for grabs in Saturday's drawing.The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $550.6 million for Mega Millions and $ 478.7million for Powerball.Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)