mega millions

4 members of Michigan lotto club won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize, 3rd-largest in US history

By Ed White
DETROIT -- A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot and will receive $557 million after taxes, officials said Friday.

The winners claimed their prize weeks after the Jan. 22 drawing and chose the immediate lump sum option. After taxes, the $776 million payment was reduced to about $557 million, the Michigan Lottery said.

The names of the four Oakland County club members were not released. The Wolverine FLL Club had the only jackpot-winning ticket.

"This kind of money will impact the families of our club members for generations to come. We plan to stay humble and pay it forward through charitable giving in southeast Michigan," attorney Kurt Panouses said on behalf of the winners.

The $1.05 billion jackpot was the largest in Michigan Lottery history and the third-largest in the United States. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The winning ticket was purchased almost as an afterthought at a Kroger grocery store in the Detroit suburb of Novi.

MORE | How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?

EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?


"A club member saw a sign that the jackpot was up to $1 billion and remembered that they hadn't bought their tickets yet so they pulled into the Kroger," Panouses said. "When you play, of course, you dream of winning, but the reality of it has been incredible."

Kroger said it would donate its $50,000 commission to the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

There was much public speculation immediately after the drawing that a group of Novi teachers had won. David Ascher, principal at Novi Woods Elementary School, shot down the rumors.

"Everyone showed up for work today, which was really good," Escher said two days after the drawing. "I bought them all donuts today which seemed to help, too."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsmichiganmoneyu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MEGA MILLIONS
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots among largest in US history
$1.2 million lottery ticket sold in IE
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots a combined $1.3B
Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpot tops $1 billion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining, movie theaters in LA County to reopen in red tier Monday
OC COVID survivor credits doctors, power of prayer for his recovery
Searchers comb snowy Angeles National Forest for missing hiker
Mom helps make the American Dream come true for her children
SoCal family mourning loss of 2 sisters while struggling with funeral costs
Orange, San Bernardino counties moving to red tier Sunday
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
Show More
AAPI community leaders urge action against LA hate crimes
ABC7 town hall looking back at COVID 1 year later
Homeless teacher surprised with $27K after former student launches GoFundMe
State Farm refund: Here's how much of the $400M dividend you can expect
'Punky Brewster' star revisits childhood in new documentary 'Kid 90'
More TOP STORIES News