Mega Millions numbers drawn; 1 winner gets $1B jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery's next estimated jackpot is $20 million.Friday night's drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot. There were a number of Match 5 winners who matched all five white balls: Florida (2 winners), Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York (2 winners), and Pennsylvania. Two winners, one in North Carolina and another in Virginia, get $2 million for matching the five white balls with the Megaplier. Specific locations for these winners will be announced Saturday.Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday's jackpot. Three tickets for a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions jackpot is $739.6 million.The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are incredibly steep at one in 302.5 million.The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.