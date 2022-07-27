Mega Millions ticket worth $2.9 million sold in SoCal despite no $830 million jackpot winners

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing Tuesday night, but one person in Southern California did win a sizable consolation prize.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the Mega number was 15. The estimated jackpot was $830 million.

There were a few tickets sold across the U.S. with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one sold at a convenience store in the San Bernardino County community of Baker. That ticket is worth $2,912,502.

Lottery officials said there were either other tickets sold that matched five of the six winning numbers. One of those tickets sold in Ohio with the the megaplier option is worth $3 million.

The seven other tickets are believed to be worth $1 million each. They were sold in Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

With no jackpot winners, the grand prize now stands at $1.02 billion.

The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers have allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

Top five Mega Millions jackpots won

1. $1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018

2. $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021

3. $656 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012

4. $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013

5. $543 million - California, July 2018

City News Service and The Associated Press contributed to this report.