Mega Millions lottery ticket worth more than $2.6 million sold at Jerry's Liquor in Sun Valley

The ticket, which was sold at Jerry's Liquor on Saticoy Street, is worth $2,694,898, the California Lottery announced.
California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $22 million.
The numbers drawn Tuesday were 6, 14, 19, 56, 62 and the Mega number was 9. The estimated jackpot was $20 million.
The drawing was the first since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.
The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
