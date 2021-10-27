Society

Mega Millions lottery ticket worth more than $2.6 million sold at Jerry's Liquor in Sun Valley

Mega Millions ticket worth $2.6M sold at Sun Valley liquor store

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A ticket with five matching numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a liquor store in Sun Valley.

The ticket, which was sold at Jerry's Liquor on Saticoy Street, is worth $2,694,898, the California Lottery announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $22 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 6, 14, 19, 56, 62 and the Mega number was 9. The estimated jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the first since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.



Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

