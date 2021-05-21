Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $515M jackpot

EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $515 million for the winning numbers drawing Friday night.

The winning numbers are 6-9-17-18-48, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

The grand prize comes with a cash option of $346.3 million. In the game's 19-year history, there have only been eight larger jackpots.

The jackpot has been growing since a $96 million jackpot was on February 16, 2021.

Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are at 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:


1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $1.050 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, Michigan)
4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. 731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
7. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
8. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
9. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
10. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionsconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
BTS stops traffic near The Grove for impromptu crosswalk concert
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News