Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $1.25B for winning numbers drawing tonight

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is at an estimated $1.25 billion for Friday night's winning numbers drawing.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18.

The jackpot comes with a cash option of $625.3 million.

The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were 8, 14, 30, 45, 61 and Mega Ball 12.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.